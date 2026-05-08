In a significant legal development in the Lone Star State, a federal judge has ruled that the Texas chapters of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) must disclose sensitive financial and travel data, JNS reported.

The order, issued on Tuesday, comes as part of a high-stakes discovery dispute linked to a lawsuit challenging Governor Greg Abbott's official designation of CAIR as a foreign terrorist organization.

US District Judge Alan D. Albright of the Western District of Texas granted, in part, motions to compel submitted by Governor Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. This ruling forces the CAIR Foundation to pull back the curtain on its financial operations and the movements of its leadership.

Under the terms of the court order, the CAIR Foundation is now required to produce detailed records that identify specific foreign donors as well as the recipients of its funds. Furthermore, the organization must surrender all internal communications related to its foreign financial support.

The legal dispute began after Abbott issued a proclamation in November of 2025 declaring the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to be “foreign terrorist organizations" and “transnational criminal organizations" under state law.

Two CAIR chapters, based in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin, filed suit two days later , claiming the proclamation was adopted “without due process and in violation of federal law." Their complaint asked the court to halt enforcement of the designations and requested “compensatory damages."