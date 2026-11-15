Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) warned Saturday that he could leave the Democratic Party if his colleagues choose Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), a vocal critic of Israel, as their next Senate Majority Leader.

In an interview with Fox News, Fetterman was asked whether there were circumstances under which he would consider abandoning his party.

“Yeah, absolutely. It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen that has really made his name being very … hostile to Israel," Fetterman responded.

He also criticized Democratic lawmakers who have sought to restrict American assistance to Israel, arguing that their priorities should instead include confronting Iran.

“Both in the House now and the Senate now, their first instincts are to punish Israel and to withhold these kinds of aid. Why isn’t it your first instinct to say, ‘Let’s hold Iran accountable?’"

Fetterman's remarks followed Van Hollen's announcement of a long-shot bid to replace Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) as the Democratic leader when the party assumes control of the chamber.

Van Hollen has repeatedly criticized US military assistance to Israel and urged Democratic candidates to refuse campaign contributions from pro-Israel organizations.

During the current Congress, he has called on Democrats to oppose funding for the war against Iran and objected to legislative measures that would require greater intelligence cooperation between Washington and Jerusalem.

Fetterman, meanwhile, has established himself as one of Israel's most outspoken supporters on Capitol Hill, frequently clashing with progressive members of his own party over their positions on the Jewish state.

Following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre, Fetterman displayed photographs of Israelis taken hostage by the terrorist organization outside his Senate office. He kept the photographs on display until all the hostages had returned safely.

In another incident that attracted widespread attention, the Pennsylvania senator waved an Israeli flag from the roof of a building in response to anti-Israel protesters demonstrating outside his office and accusing Israel of genocide.

His support for Israel has previously led him to publicly question whether he could remain a Democrat if the party formally adopted an anti-Israel position.

In July, Fetterman said he intended to remain in the Democratic Party but made clear that his support for Israel was nonnegotiable.

"If our party ever becomes - and just makes it official - the anti-Israel party, that’s when I would leave because that’s been a moral clarity for me," he stated.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) subsequently indicated that Republicans would be willing to welcome Fetterman into their ranks if he decided to leave the Democratic Party over its treatment of Israel.

Fetterman has also shown a willingness to cooperate with Republicans on other matters.

In September, he delivered a video address to the Pennsylvania Republican midterm convention, an unusual appearance for a Democratic senator.

During the message, Fetterman praised Republican Sen. Dave McCormick and stressed his willingness to work with President Donald Trump.