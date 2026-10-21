The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been named a finalist for the European Union's prestigious Sakharov Prize for human rights, despite facing extensive sanctions imposed by the Trump administration over its actions against Israel and the United States.

The European Parliament announced Monday that the Netherlands-based tribunal was among three finalists for the annual award, which recognizes individuals and organizations involved in defending human rights and democracy.

According to AFP, supporters of the nomination described it as a demonstration of support for the international legal system at a time when the ICC faces growing pressure from Washington.

The other finalists are Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu and Iranian twin sisters Taraneh and Romina Rahimi, who represent individuals prosecuted by the Iranian regime.

Established in 1988 and named in honor of Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, the prize is awarded annually by the European Parliament. Candidates are nominated by parliamentary political groups and individual lawmakers.

Barry Andrews, a centrist Irish member of the European Parliament, emphasized the importance of supporting those nominated for the award.

“In an increasingly fraught global environment, it has never been more important - or more challenging - for MEPs to support them in their struggle," Andrews said.

Lissu, who leads Tanzania's opposition Chadema party, was arrested in April 2025 and faces a possible death sentence if convicted of treason. He is accused of encouraging the public to boycott last year's elections.

The Rahimi sisters, both 21, were prosecuted for participating in anti-government demonstrations in Iran. Taraneh was sentenced to death, while Romina received a 36-year prison sentence.

The ICC's nomination comes amid an escalating dispute with the United States, which earlier this month announced additional sanctions intended to severely restrict the tribunal's daily operations.

The court prosecutes individuals accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

The latest American measures build on a sanctions campaign launched shortly after President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025.

In February of that year, Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against the ICC.

The administration subsequently sanctioned four ICC judges in June 2025, citing what Washington characterized as the tribunal's “illegitimate actions" against Israel and the United States.

Two of those judges had been involved in authorizing arrest warrants issued in November 2024 against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

The other two judges had approved an investigation into allegations involving American military personnel in Afghanistan.

Washington broadened the sanctions in August 2025, targeting four senior ICC officials connected to proceedings involving American and Israeli figures.

Further restrictions were announced in December, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio imposed sanctions on two additional ICC judges over their involvement in cases concerning Israel.

Despite the American sanctions, European lawmakers supporting the ICC's candidacy have emphasized their commitment to protecting the tribunal and its personnel.

Yannis Maniatis, a member of the European Parliament's center-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D) group, which backed the nomination, expressed support for the court.

“We stand by the ICC and its officials, and we are committed to safeguarding its work," Maniatis said.

“Protecting the principles upon which our world is built is essential to defending our democracy and our values."

The European Parliament is expected to select this year's Sakharov Prize recipient later this week, with the award ceremony scheduled for December.