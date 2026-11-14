Medline issued an update Friday on its recall of all Medline-brand beds, rails, mattresses and accessories, outlining when customers may continue using the beds and how they can seek a repair, replacement or refund.

The company began recalling and discontinuing the products on October 14 because of potential fire and entrapment hazards. Medline said it had received reports of seven deaths and 35 serious injuries associated with the hazards as of November 8.

Under instructions sent to customers on October 24, recalled beds may remain in use until they are repaired or replaced. Medline instructed users to unplug the beds immediately and reconnect them only when needed to reposition a patient. The company said to unplug the bed again once repositioning is complete, avoid using extension cords and have a second person help operate or move the bed whenever possible.

Medline said some beds may qualify for repair. If the company determines that a bed or accessory cannot be repaired under the program, it will work with customers to determine whether they qualify for a replacement or a full or partial refund. Some products purchased within the past five years may be eligible. The company told customers to attempt repairs or modifications only if Medline specifically instructs them to do so through its authorized repair process.

The company said it would soon distribute illustrated guides and post them alongside product identifiers and labeling instructions on its recall page. Customers can reach Medline by phone or email. Adverse events and product quality problems can also be reported through the FDA.