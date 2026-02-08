Panda Vegan Products Ltd. is announcing a recall of its Pistachio Halva Bar following a notification from the raw material supplier regarding the presence of mycotoxins at an abnormal level in the pistachio paste used in the product.

The weight of the product in question is 45 grams, and it carries a "best before" date of August 30, 2026. The recall affects batch numbers 365 and 364, bearing the barcode 7290016505146.

Customers who purchased the product are requested not to consume it.

The company is working to collect and remove the product from points of sale.

The recall is being carried out in coordination with the Health Ministry's Food Service.

Mycotoxins are naturally occurring toxins that may pose a health risk in cases of extended exposure to high levels.

For further inquiries, customers may contact Panda’s customer service at info@chocolatepanda.co.il, or WhatsApp (only) 058-5140600.