Shas rejected remarks by United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus, who suggested that if his party reached a solution on the military draft bill, Shas would also join the effort.

Pindrus made the remarks in an interview with Channel 12's "Meet the Press," in which he addressed the possibility of reaching an agreement on the draft issue. Pindrus said, "I believe that if we bring forward a solution on the draft, Shas will not stand on the sidelines."

Shas responded by stressing that its decision not to negotiate with the coalition follows instructions from the Council of Torah Sages.

The party said, "As has been made clear on numerous occasions, under instructions from the Council of Torah Sages, Shas is not conducting negotiations with any party in the left-wing coalition."

Shas added a message directed at Pindrus, "Members of Knesset from other parties would do well to stop speaking on behalf of Shas."