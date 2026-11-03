Shas's Council of Torah Sages has decided to recommend that President Isaac Herzog entrust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the task of forming the next government.

The decision followed Netanyahu's declaration that he would continue working to legally regulate the status of yeshiva students.

In a statement issued by the party, Shas said: "In light of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's clear and unequivocal statement reaffirming his continued support and commitment to regulating the status of Torah scholars, the Shas Council of Torah Sages has decided to recommend him to the President as its candidate to form the government."

The decision came shortly after Netanyahu issued a sharply worded statement against opposition party leaders following their meeting in Herzliya, where they agreed not to rule out coalition negotiations with the haredi parties.

Netanyahu accused opposition leaders of hypocrisy after they had sharply criticized the haredi community and the issue of military conscription throughout the election campaign.

"The hypocrisy we are witnessing now is outrageous. Suddenly, it's no longer a 'draft evasion law,' but a 'soft conscription law.' Suddenly, they are no longer 'parasites,' 'draft dodgers,' or 'destroyers of the state,' but are being given a completely clean slate," Netanyahu said.

The Prime Minister went on to pledge that he would continue advancing an arrangement allowing yeshiva students to continue their studies while ensuring that haredi men who are not studying in yeshivas enlist in the IDF.