Rabbi Moshe Maya, one of the spiritual leaders of the Shas party, has expressed support for forming a unity government led by Benjamin Netanyahu and Gadi Eisenkot, and has not ruled out a power-sharing agreement under which the two would rotate as prime minister.

In recordings obtained by i24NEWS, the rabbi outlined a proposal for broad political cooperation, while making clear that his support would depend on legislation regulating the status of yeshiva students without enlistment quotas or measures that could be perceived as threats against them.

The remarks were revealed as consultations began on Wednesday at the President's Residence ahead of the formation of the next government, with Shas representatives having already informed President Isaac Herzog that their party recommends Netanyahu to form the government.

In the recordings, Rabbi Maya described his preferred governing coalition, which would include Likud, the haredi parties, Bezalel Smotrich's party, and Gadi Eisenkot.

"I'm in favor of unity only with Eisenkot and Bibi: Likud, the haredim, and Smotrich," he said.

The rabbi also addressed the possible distribution of cabinet positions in such a government, expressing willingness to give Eisenkot a senior role in the defense establishment. "Eisenkot could be appointed defense minister," he suggested.

When asked whether he would also agree to Eisenkot serving as prime minister under a rotation agreement with Netanyahu, he responded affirmatively: "He will get a rotation deal."

Despite his willingness to consider far-reaching political compromises, Rabbi Maya stressed that one issue remained nonnegotiable: the status of yeshiva students and the provisions of the military draft law.

"There must be nothing that threatens yeshiva students, no quotas or anything else. Without that, we're not joining," he said.

The rabbi also criticized the handling of the issue to date, arguing that previous attempts to regulate it had failed to provide a meaningful solution.

"All the legislation we've had until now was just a way to buy time," he added.

The recordings emerged after Shas representatives visited the President's Residence earlier Wednesday as part of the consultations with parliamentary factions. During the meeting, the party formally announced its recommendation that Netanyahu be tasked with forming the next government.

At the beginning of the meeting, Shas representative Michael Malchieli addressed the treatment of the haredi community in recent years and called for a change in the tone of public discourse surrounding Torah scholars.

"We have been through four very difficult years, during which terrible things were said about our community. It is unacceptable for an entire segment of the Jewish people to feel this way. I call for an end to this and for the protection of those who study Torah," Malchieli said.

The Shas representatives then formally endorsed Netanyahu and expressed hope that he would succeed in securing the parliamentary majority necessary to establish a government.

"We wish him success in reaching 61 seats," they said.

During the meeting, the Shas representatives were asked whether they would be willing to consider an alternative governing coalition rather than one relying exclusively on the bloc supporting Netanyahu.

In their response, they emphasized the importance of political stability in light of the security and domestic challenges facing Israel, but stopped short of explicitly ruling out a unity government.

"We hope those on the other side will understand the threats facing us, both at home and abroad. The people of Israel want a stable government," the Shas representatives replied.