Hamas is losing its grip on the Gaza Strip and is struggling to assert its authority even in areas outside Israeli control.

Sources in Hamas and other terrorist organizations in Gaza acknowledge that Hamas can no longer control large parts of the territory, the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

According to the report, Israel currently controls about 67% of the Gaza Strip, but Hamas also lacks full control of the remaining territory beyond the Yellow Line. One Palestinian Arab source estimated that Hamas effectively controls only 17% to 20% of the entire Strip.

Despite these difficulties, Hamas continues to try to maintain its influence among Gaza residents. The group is promoting humanitarian initiatives in an effort to preserve its standing and presence among the local population.

Hamas is also trying to counter the growing strength of local militias backed by Israel. According to the report, Hamas operatives have staged ambushes in an effort to disrupt the militias’ activities and prevent them from gaining a foothold in Gaza.

Residents reported that Hamas operatives remain active west of Salah al-Din Street and in areas beyond the Yellow Line. Central Gaza is now considered the group’s main stronghold, where its security apparatus continues to operate and retains a significant foothold.