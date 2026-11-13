In several strikes throughout the Gaza Strip over the past week, the IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) eliminated more than 10 terrorists who advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians and operated to restore the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization, in systematic violation of the ceasefire.

According to a joint IDF and Shin Bet announcement, among the terrorists eliminated were: Muhammad Ata Zaki Kishawi, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas’ military wing. The terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

Hamas terrorists eliminated in past week IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Also eliminated was terrorist Ali Na’im Aish Abu Asei, an operative in the Saif al-Islam faction who took part in manufacturing weapons as part of a workshop that the IDF and Shin Bet dismantled. The terrorists operated at the workshop under the production headquarters of Hamas’ military wing in order to manufacture weapons intended to harm Israeli civilians and IDF troops.

Terrorist Hani Ibrahim Said Khudri, a supply company commander in the Sabra Battalion under Hamas' military wing, was among those eliminated. The terrorist infiltrated Israeli territory during the October 7th Massacre.

The statement noted that prior to the strikes, measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

“The security forces under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to operate to remove any threat," it concluded.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)