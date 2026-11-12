Sources in the Gaza Strip reported early Thursday morning that Israeli Air Force aircraft struck Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. According to the reports, the hospital's intensive care and surgical departments were damaged in the strike.

A spokesperson for Gaza's Civil Defense agency told Reuters that five people were killed and at least 20 others were injured.

Palestinian Arab sources reported that Khaled Abu Anza, a senior official in Hamas' security apparatus, was among the dead.

The IDF has yet to confirm the reports of the strike. The Israeli military has previously alleged that Hamas security forces operate from within Nasser Hospital and use the complex to detain, interrogate, and torture individuals.