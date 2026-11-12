A coalition of countries and international organizations has called on Israel to remove restrictions on humanitarian assistance entering Gaza, warning of deteriorating conditions ahead of winter. Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, responded by accusing Hamas of stealing aid and misleading the international community about the humanitarian situation.

The joint statement was delivered by British Ambassador Sarah MacIntosh, the UK's Permanent Representative to the UN, on behalf of countries and organizations participating in a Call to Action led by the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Jordan.

"The Comprehensive Peace Plan endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2803 provides for the immediate entry of full humanitarian assistance at levels no lower than those agreed on 19 January 2025. This has not yet been realised," MacIntosh stated.

She acknowledged that improvements had been made since the ceasefire, saying, "Since the ceasefire, we have seen that progress to improve the humanitarian situation is possible, when political will allows."

However, she warned that many Gaza residents remain without adequate shelter as winter approaches, exposing them to hypothermia, respiratory infections, waterborne diseases, and other preventable illnesses.

According to the statement, restrictions on shelter materials and other essential supplies continue to limit the ability of humanitarian organizations to respond to the population's needs.

Addressing Israel's incoming government following the elections, the coalition presented eight demands, including unrestricted humanitarian access through available crossings and land routes, the full operation of Egyptian and Jordanian humanitarian corridors, and approval of additional supplies classified as dual-use items.

The statement also called for restoring medical referrals from Gaza to hospitals in eastern Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, protecting healthcare workers and humanitarian facilities, investigating attacks on humanitarian personnel, and permitting international delegations and journalists to enter Gaza.

The participating countries and organizations pledged to support winter preparations, including shelter, sanitation, water, and medical supplies. They also committed to assisting the Palestinian Authority, alongside the transitional National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, the UN, and other humanitarian partners, in restoring health services and rehabilitating medical infrastructure.

The statement reaffirmed the importance of UN agencies, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, and other humanitarian organizations in delivering assistance to Gaza.

Responding to the international initiative, Ambassador Danon rejected the claims concerning humanitarian conditions in Gaza and accused Hamas of manipulating the narrative.

"Hamas's propaganda machine was behind the starvation campaign," Danon stated.

"Now it claims there is a humanitarian crisis in Gaza before the winter. We know the facts."

Danon argued that Hamas, rather than Israel, is responsible for diverting assistance intended for Gaza residents.

"The one who is actually stealing the aid is Hamas," he said.

Addressing the countries participating in the initiative, Danon urged them to focus on Hamas's continued presence in Gaza rather than issuing additional statements and demands.

"So with all the respect to all the statements and briefings here at the UN, I tell my colleagues, if you really care about the future of Gaza, you have to make sure that Hamas is not part of the equation," he stated.

Danon concluded by insisting that removing Hamas is necessary to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

"In order to support the situation in Gaza, make sure that we get rid of Hamas."