Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to criticism from the Board of Peace, emphasizing that Israel remains committed to US President Donald Trump's 20-point peace plan but insisting that Hamas must disarm before reconstruction of the Gaza Strip can begin.

In a statement, Netanyahu stressed that Israel continues to cooperate closely with the United States and the Board of Peace in efforts to implement the plan.

"The State of Israel is working in close cooperation with the United States and the Board of Peace. Israel is committed to the success of President Trump's 20-point plan," Netanyahu stated.

He emphasized that the agreement establishes clear conditions for the reconstruction of Gaza.

"Under the plan, Hamas must disarm and Gaza must be demilitarized before reconstruction begins."

According to Netanyahu, Israel had hoped that Hamas would fulfill its commitments to relinquish its weapons, withdraw from governing Gaza, and begin a process of deradicalization.

However, he said, Hamas has failed to take even the first step.

"To date, Hamas has not surrendered a single weapon, and it continues to hold the people of Gaza hostage to its terrorist rule."

Netanyahu accused Hamas of systematically exploiting humanitarian assistance and civilian infrastructure to strengthen its military capabilities.

"Hamas has done what it has always done: lie, steal, exploit, and rearm," he said.

"It used cement intended for homes to build terror tunnels, it turned water pipes into missile launchers, and it used sanitation pumps to manufacture rockets."

The Prime Minister further accused Hamas of diverting humanitarian assistance intended for Gaza's civilian population.

"Hamas steals from Gazans to arm itself, systematically diverting humanitarian aid to military infrastructure while the United Nations and UNRWA turn a blind eye," he charged.

Netanyahu warned that the continued presence of Hamas in power poses a challenge not only to Israel but also to the international bodies seeking to rebuild Gaza.

"Israel and the Board of Peace face a common challenge. As long as Hamas remains in power, it will use every dual-use item entering Gaza to entrench its terror regime and expand its military arsenal."

Despite Hamas's refusal to disarm, Netanyahu noted that Israel has continued facilitating the entry of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, particularly as winter approaches.

Through the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Israel has implemented a winter preparedness plan in coordination with the Board of Peace, the United Nations, international organizations, and donor countries.

According to the Prime Minister, the initiative has facilitated the entry of more than 91,000 tents and over 8,200 trucks carrying tarpaulins, blankets, winter clothing, and other essential supplies.

The assistance also includes 12 sewage vacuum trucks, repairs to water and sewage networks, and fuel to operate pumping facilities.

Netanyahu stressed that Israel intends to continue supporting humanitarian preparations for winter while ensuring that equipment and supplies do not reach Hamas.

"Israel will continue to support winter preparedness in Gaza. Hamas must not be allowed to exploit humanitarian supplies and equipment to rebuild its terror capabilities," he said.

The Prime Minister rejected attempts to place responsibility for Gaza's humanitarian situation on Israel, arguing that Hamas's continued rule and refusal to disarm are the principal obstacles to improving conditions in the territory.

"Hamas alone is responsible for the suffering of the people of Gaza, and it is now cynically exploiting that suffering to shift blame onto Israel once again," Netanyahu stated.

He also pointed to the October 7 massacre as the event that triggered the war.

"Hamas started this war with its murderous terrorist attack of October 7. Its continued refusal to disarm remains the principal obstacle to the reconstruction of Gaza."

Concluding his statement, Netanyahu called on the international mediators involved in implementing Trump's peace plan to demand immediate action from Hamas.

"Israel calls upon the mediators to demand that Hamas disarm immediately throughout Gaza, so that President Trump's 20-point plan can be realized."