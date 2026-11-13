A 32-year-old Bat Yam resident was arrested Friday on suspicion of involvement in the murder of an Israeli citizen in Bulgaria about a month ago, after an international arrest warrant was issued against him.

He is expected to appear in court as part of proceedings to extradite him to Bulgaria.

The victim, an 85-year-old Israeli professor, was murdered in October this year. After suspicions emerged regarding the Bat Yam resident's involvement, the Ayalon District's crime-fighting unit launched an investigation in cooperation with the Intelligence Division's Operational Coordination Department, the International Department of the State Attorney's Office and Bulgarian police.

The suspect was arrested after evidence was gathered and a provisional arrest warrant was issued for his extradition.