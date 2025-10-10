Bulgarian authorities have launched an investigation after two antisemitic incidents were reported overnight between October 3 and 4, Ynet reported Thursday.

The word “Nazi” was spray-painted on the front of a synagogue in the Black Sea city of Varna, and a Holocaust memorial in Burgas was defaced.

The monument in Burgas honors Bulgaria’s rescue of its Jewish population during World War II and was also physically damaged in the attack.

In a statement issued Thursday, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned both acts, calling them “unacceptable” and warning that they cast “a shadow over Bulgaria’s historic achievements, of which the Bulgarian people are rightly proud.”

The ministry emphasized that such vandalism “is not inherent to Bulgarian society” and appeared to be aimed at “creating tension and artificial division among Bulgarian citizens.” It further stressed that those responsible would be held accountable.

Police are continuing to investigate both incidents and have appealed to the public for any information that could help identify the perpetrators.