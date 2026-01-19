A serious antisemitic incident occurred in the city of Plovdiv, Bulgaria, when unknown individuals sprayed Nazi slogans and swastikas on the gate of the local community synagogue. The incident shocked the country’s Jewish community.

The Plovdiv police have launched an investigation to examine the circumstances of the event and identify the suspects. “This is a crossing of a red line and an attempt to instill fear in the city’s Jewish life," community sources said.

Chabad emissary Rabbi Mendy Mendelson, serving in the city, responded to the incident: “This appalling event will not deter us. In the face of hatred, we will continue to bring light and act with Jewish pride."

The rabbi emphasized that “Plovdiv is a tolerant and safe city; this was an isolated act, and we are in constant coordination with the police. We are also preparing to inaugurate a new Chabad center and will continue to fulfill our mission with even greater dedication."

The incident comes amid a series of antisemitic episodes reported across Europe in recent months, renewing concerns among Jewish communities on the continent.