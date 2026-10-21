Dozens of haredi protesters gathered Wednesday evening outside the police station in Kfar Saba to protest the arrest of a yeshiva student who was transferred to military police custody after authorities discovered that he was classified as a military deserter.

The protesters arrived following calls to prevent the transfer, but despite the demonstration, the draft dodger was removed from the station and handed over to the military.

At the same time as the protest outside the police station, additional demonstrations began to be organized in the area of Highway 4 near Ra'anana.

The incident began after a student at the Torah B'Tifarta yeshiva was involved in a traffic incident, following which he was asked to report to the Kfar Saba police station.

During a check of his personal details, authorities discovered that he was listed in their systems as a deserter from military service. As a result, they decided to detain him and transfer him to the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division (MPCID).

During the afternoon, as news of the arrest and the intention to transfer him to military custody spread, dozens of protesters began gathering outside the station and attempted to block vehicles from leaving.

Despite their efforts, the transfer was carried out as planned.

Legal representation in the case has been entrusted to attorney Shlomo Hadad, who is handling the matter on behalf of community representatives.