The Houston Astros announced Wednesday that Brad Ausmus, who previously managed Israel's national baseball team, will take over as the club's manager, making him the only active Jewish manager in Major League Baseball.

The appointment marks a return to Houston for the 57-year-old former catcher, who spent 10 of his 18 MLB seasons playing for the Astros. The team will formally introduce him at a press conference Friday at Daikin Park.

“I am very excited to be back in Houston," Ausmus said in a statement. “The Astros and the city of Houston have been a huge part of my life, and I’m thrilled to create a new chapter as the team’s manager. I can’t wait to get to work."

Ausmus previously managed the Detroit Tigers from 2014 through 2017 and the Los Angeles Angels in 2019, making Houston his third opportunity to lead a Major League club.

Most recently, he served as the New York Yankees' bench coach from 2024 to 2026. His career following retirement as a player has also included front-office positions with the San Diego Padres and the Angels.

The Astros had previously considered Ausmus for their managerial vacancy in 2020 and interviewed him for their general manager position in 2022.

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, Ausmus played for Houston from 1997 to 1998 and returned for a second stint from 2001 through 2008.

During his playing career, he earned three Gold Glove Awards for his defensive work with the Astros and was selected to the American League All-Star team in 1999 while playing for Detroit.

He retired with a .251 batting average, a .325 on-base percentage and a .344 slugging percentage. According to the Jewish Baseball Museum, his 1,971 Major League appearances remain the most by any Jewish player in MLB history.

Beyond his Major League career, Ausmus has maintained a longstanding connection to Israeli baseball.

He first managed Team Israel during the qualifying tournament for the 2013 World Baseball Classic and returned to the national team's coaching staff for the 2023 competition.

Ausmus again led Israel in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, guiding the team to a 2-2 record in pool play.

Although the result represented an improvement over Israel's 1-3 performance in the 2023 tournament, the team once again fell short of advancing to the quarterfinals. However, its two victories secured automatic qualification for the 2030 World Baseball Classic.

Nate Fish, CEO of Israel Baseball Americas and a former Israeli national team player and coach, praised the Astros' decision and said Ausmus was particularly well suited to the position.

“Regarding Aus, he is just a perfect big league manager in every way and there are not many people you can say that about," Fish told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA). “He is smart. He is calm. He has the experience. He is a good fit for any team but a perfect fit in Houston considering he played 10 years there."

Fish also highlighted the connection between Ausmus' involvement with Israeli baseball and his subsequent Major League managerial appointments.

“This is the second time [Ausmus] has been hired to manage in the big leagues following a stint managing Team Israel. Just sayin’. There is a pattern!"