Team Israel delivered a strong all around performance on Sunday night, defeating Nicaragua 5-0 in Pool D action at the World Baseball Classic at loanDepot Park in Miami, securing its place in the next tournament without needing to qualify.

The victory improved Israel’s record to 1-1 in Pool D and ensured the team will not be relegated from the tournament. By avoiding a last place finish in the group, Israel will automatically qualify for the next World Baseball Classic rather than having to go through the qualifying rounds. The loss dropped Nicaragua to 0-3 in pool play, meaning they will be relegated and have to qualify for the next tournament.

Rebounding from Saturday night’s loss to Venezuela , Israel controlled the game from the mound and at the plate, holding Nicaragua to just two hits while scoring five runs on eight hits.

Pitcher Dean Kremer of the Baltimore Orioles earned the win, improving to 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA after a dominant outing that kept Nicaragua scoreless. Nicaragua’s Carlos Rodriguez took the loss.

Israel opened the scoring in the second inning. Cole Carrigg singled and advanced aggressively on the bases before Noah Mendlinger drove him home with a single to give Israel a 1-0 lead.

The game remained tight until the fifth inning, when Israel broke it open with four runs. Harrison Bader of the San Francisco Giants drove in Mendlinger with a single to double the lead. Zach Levenson followed with a two run single that brought home Spencer Horwitz of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Bader, pushing the advantage to 4-0. Later in the inning, Carrigg added another RBI single to score Toronto Blue Jays prospect RJ Schreck and make it 5-0.

Israel’s pitching staff continued to dominate the rest of the way, keeping Nicaragua off the scoreboard and preserving the shutout victory.

The result marks an important achievement for Team Israel, guaranteeing that it will remain among the teams automatically qualified for the next World Baseball Classic.

Israel will continue its Pool D schedule on Monday afternoon when it faces the Dominican Republic.