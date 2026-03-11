Team Israel closed out its World Baseball Classic campaign with an impressive 6-2 victory over Team Netherlands in Pool D play at loanDepot park in Miami on Tuesday night. The win meant Israel finished the tournament with a 2-2 record, though it was not enough to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

After falling behind early, Israel responded with a dominant sixth inning to seize control of the game. The Netherlands jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Israel gradually worked its way back before erupting offensively.

Jake Gelof, a prospect for the Los Angeles Dodgers, first put Israel on the board in the second inning with an RBI double that cut the deficit in half. Israel then broke the game open in the sixth. Toronto Blue Jays’ prospect RJ Schreck delivered an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2, and Gelof followed with a two-run single that gave Israel its first lead. Matt Mervis added a two-run double later in the inning to cap a five-run surge that put Israel ahead 6-2.

Israel’s pitching staff held the Netherlands to just three hits over the course of the game, with Josh Mallitz earning the victory in relief. The Israeli defense also played clean baseball, committing no errors while limiting a Dutch lineup that featured several Major League players.