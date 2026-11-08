Following the Republican Party’s midterm defeat, Vice President J.D. Vance offered a direct explanation: “The reason we lost is the war."

He also cited a pollster who said voters who had abandoned the Republicans wanted an end to the war, attention to the cost of living, an “America First" agenda and a change in America’s relationship with Israel.

Vance did not say that Jews were responsible for the Republican defeat. But he placed the relationship with the Jewish state alongside the war and the rising cost of living in his account of what had driven voters away. The implication is difficult to miss: Israel had become part of the explanation for America’s political predicament.

That formulation invites a question Vance should answer before directing attention toward Jerusalem:

Who made the decisions in Washington?

President Donald Trump decided that the United States would use military force against Iran. His administration set the American objectives, directed the campaign and pursued negotiations. Vance himself was involved in the effort to reach an agreement with Tehran. Israel had its own reasons for confronting Iran, but the American decisions were made by American leaders.

Those leaders now owe the public an accounting of their strategy. Introducing Israel into the explanation for their political losses risks directing attention away from that responsibility.

An Old Pattern in a New Form

History doesn't repeat itself in identical circumstances. Vance has not accused Jews of poisoning wells or orchestrating a plague. But Jewish history has taught us to recognize a recurring habit: when a society faces a crisis, its leaders or commentators find a way to connect the Jewish people-or, today, the Jewish state-to the source of the problem.

The accusations have changed with the anxieties of each age. During the Black Death, Jews were accused of poisoning wells and were subjected to horrific persecution. The blood libel falsely accused them of murdering Christians for ritual purposes. In later centuries, Jews were said to control finance, manipulate governments and direct the press. They were blamed for capitalism and communism, often by people who saw no difficulty in embracing contradictory accusations.

After September 11, conspiracy theories falsely claimed that Jews or Israel were behind the attacks. Once again, a catastrophe with its own identifiable causes was made to fit an older story about hidden Jewish influence.

Israel is a sovereign state. Its policies are open to criticism, and disagreement with an Israeli government is not in itself antisemitic. But the Jewish state can also become a convenient recipient of blame for decisions made elsewhere. When that happens, it is reasonable-indeed necessary-to ask whether an old habit is finding a new political language.

Vance’s words deserve scrutiny for that reason. He should explain what change in the relationship with Israel he is proposing, and why that change would resolve failures for which his administration bears responsibility.

The Question Vance Avoids

Vance is right that the war imposed political costs. Americans saw gasoline prices rise, feared for their troops and wondered how long the confrontation would continue. Those concerns were neither imaginary nor illegitimate.

But the fact that a war becomes unpopular does not, by itself, explain what went wrong. Was the problem the decision to confront Iran? Was it the way the campaign was conducted? Were the objectives achievable? Did the administration have a credible plan to secure them? And did repeated pauses and negotiations bring the country closer to an end-or leave it in a conflict that was neither decisively concluded nor durably settled?

Those are different questions from the one Vance answered. His explanation begins with the voters’ dissatisfaction but gives too little attention to the decisions that produced the situation they were judging.

The administration had declared that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon was a central objective. It then pursued an interim agreement that left major nuclear questions for further negotiations. The June agreement was presented as a way to halt the fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Within days, it was under pressure, and attacks and counterattacks resumed.

The administration had an opportunity to press its advantage against a regime that had been placed under severe military pressure. Instead, Washington blinked. It accepted an interim arrangement without settling the central issues, then faced renewed confrontation and further uncertainty. The public continued to experience the costs of the conflict while being asked to believe that negotiations would eventually produce the security the campaign had promised.

That sequence deserves examination before Israel is placed among the explanations for the Republican defeat.

The Cost of an Unfinished Conflict

Lebanese journalist Nadim Koteich has offered a different interpretation from Vance’s. In a statement circulated in translation after the election, he argued that Republicans lost not because they fought Iran but because they failed to win. He compared Washington’s position to a poker player who holds a strong hand but allows a weaker opponent to take the pot.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer made a similar argument. “If you start a war, you need to win it and finish it," he wrote, criticizing the ceasefire and the prolonged uncertainty over what the United States intended to do next. He also pointed out that the decision to commit American forces was made by President Trump.

Their argument is a strategic judgment. It does not prove that a longer campaign would have produced a quick victory, or that a different result was guaranteed. The enemy has a say in how a war develops, and military pressure alone cannot promise a stable political outcome.

But Koteich and Fleischer ask a question Vance’s post-election diagnosis leaves unanswered: Did Washington prolong the political and economic pain by stopping short of a durable result?

The polling demonstrates the dilemma. After the April ceasefire, a Marquette Law School survey found that 75% of Americans approved of stopping the fighting, even though 78% said the United States had not achieved its goals. Many Americans wanted the war to end without believing that its objectives had been secured.

That does not establish that voters wanted the administration to fight harder. It shows why an unresolved conflict is so difficult for a democracy to sustain. The public can recognize that a threat remains and still conclude that it no longer wants to bear the immediate costs of confronting it.

The Political Clock and the Strategic Clock

The danger of an Iranian nuclear weapon is a long-term strategic concern. The price of gasoline, the safety of American troops and the cost of living are immediate.

A family does not have to follow negotiations over uranium enrichment to notice what it pays at the pump. Nor does it have to study the history of the Islamic Republic to fear another open-ended American commitment in the Middle East.

As a conflict continues, those immediate concerns become harder to separate from judgments about the war itself. If leaders cannot show what has been accomplished or explain how the conflict will end, the strategic purpose can become increasingly abstract while the costs remain visible every day.

History illustrates the problem. The 1991 Persian Gulf War had a clear objective-expelling Iraqi forces from Kuwait-and achieved it rapidly. Public support was strong. The 2003 invasion of Iraq also began with substantial public approval and a swift military advance. But the fall of Saddam Hussein did not end the conflict. As the insurgency, American casualties and uncertainty continued, public judgment changed dramatically.

The lesson is not that the public can be expected to support every short war or that a long war is necessarily unwinnable. It is that initial battlefield success is not enough. Leaders must have a realistic plan for achieving an outcome that can be sustained-and must explain it honestly to the people who bear the costs.

That is the burden of leadership in a constitutional republic. Elected officials must listen to public concern. They must also confront dangers that may not fit neatly into an election cycle. Polls can tell leaders what citizens think; they cannot replace a strategy for protecting them.

Iran Was Playing For Time

Iran’s leaders were not passive observers of American politics. The Islamic Republic has pursued an extensive nuclear program, armed regional allies and threatened Israel while repressing its own citizens. Its leadership has shown a willingness to endure pressure and use negotiations and the passage of time to preserve its position.

That does not mean Tehran is incapable of calculating costs. It means its leaders may calculate them differently from American officials who face an electorate, a rising cost of living and continuous pressure to demonstrate progress.

A weaker adversary does not necessarily have to defeat a stronger military directly. It may seek to preserve its capabilities, absorb punishment and wait for the political will of the stronger power to weaken. This is a strategy that has been used by different adversaries in different conflicts; it is not unique to Iran or the Middle East.

For the United States and Israel, that makes clarity of purpose essential. A campaign should have attainable objectives, realistic assumptions about the enemy and a plan for what follows the first strikes. Speed and precision can be valuable, but neither can be guaranteed. A ceasefire may save lives and serve a strategic purpose, but it should not be mistaken for a durable settlement if the central threat remains.

From Responsibility to Blame

Vance is entitled to argue that the Iran war cost Republicans the election. He is entitled to believe that a different policy would better serve American interests. But he should not be allowed to use those arguments to bypass his administration’s own failed record.

The United States chose to confront Iran. The United States chose how to conduct its campaign. The United States negotiated with Tehran. If the objectives were unclear, the strategy inconsistent or the agreements insufficient, those are questions for the president and his advisers-including the vice president.

Instead, in listing what alienated voters, Vance introduced America’s relationship with Israel. Perhaps he intended only to report what his pollster had heard. But a vice president chooses what to emphasize and how to frame it. He cannot invoke the Jewish state in an explanation of his party’s defeat and expect the implication to escape notice.

The public wanted an end to a costly conflict. That is understandable. The administration’s responsibility was to determine whether the threat had been contained and to explain how its decisions would produce lasting security.

Washington blinked. The war’s costs continued. Voters rendered their judgment.

The vice president should answer for the decisions made by his administration-before inviting Americans to look toward Israel for someone else to blame.