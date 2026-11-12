Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yashar! Chairman Lt. Gen. (Res.) Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday released a joint statement announcing that they would hold a meeting.

"A diplomatic and security briefing between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Yashar! Chairman Eisenkot will take place today (Thursday, 12 November 2026) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, attended by the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, Maj. Gen. Guy Markizeno," the statement read.

The meeting follows Wednesday night's reports that Netanyahu had rejected Eisenkot's request for a similar meeting.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu called for a unity government, hinting that significant developments lay ahead.

Later, on Wednesday evening, Eisenkot sent Netanyahu a letter demanding he show restraint in making security and national decisions during an interim government, and avoid military maneuvers not required to deal with an immediate threat.

In the letter to Netanyahu, Eisenkot emphasized that the Prime Minister remains responsible for national security and the operations of the IDF and security forces, even though, according to Eisenkot, he no longer enjoys the confidence of the Knesset.

Defense Minister Israel Katz responded to that letter on Thursday morning, rejecting the demand and stressing, "Israel’s security is not in transition, and it does not wait for the political processes taking place in parallel. There is one prime minister, one defense minister who direct the IDF, and one government responsible for decisions on everything concerning Israel’s security and the protection of the State of Israel's residents, subject, of course, to the existing and appropriate oversight. That is how it has been, and that is how it will continue to be in the future."

Earlier this week, Eisenkot ordered the cancellation of a negotiation meeting scheduled for Wednesday between representatives of his party and the Likud negotiating team.

In a statement issued by Yashar, the party said the meeting had been canceled on Eisenkot's instructions, "in light of the outgoing Prime Minister's divisive speech and the disgraceful treatment of the Knesset swearing-in ceremony, along with what remains of the dignity of state institutions under Netanyahu's rule."