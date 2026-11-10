Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot has ordered the cancellation of a negotiation meeting scheduled for Wednesday between representatives of his party and the Likud negotiating team.

In a statement issued by Yashar, the party said the meeting had been canceled on Eisenkot's instructions, "in light of the outgoing Prime Minister's divisive speech and the disgraceful treatment of the Knesset swearing-in ceremony, along with what remains of the dignity of state institutions under Netanyahu's rule."

Eisenkot's party emphasized that it continues to regard national unity as an important objective but accused Netanyahu of acting against that goal.

"Unity is an important value for Israel. Israeli solidarity is a component of Israel's national security, and we will continue working to strengthen both.

"The outgoing Prime Minister lashed out at Israeli citizens this evening, providing yet another sad reminder, for anyone who needed further proof, that Netanyahu does not want unity.

"As always, when faced with a choice between the demands of this historic moment and the resilience of Israeli society on the one hand, and his own political survival on the other, Netanyahu will always choose himself. At any cost," the party stated.

Likud responded: "Prime Minister Netanyahu will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of national unity. Likud is prepared to meet with representatives of any faction that seeks unity."

The party added, "Prime Minister Netanyahu stands by his statements that it is impossible to cooperate with supporters of terrorism and with those who, just this evening, walked out of the plenum during the singing of Hatikvah.

"It is puzzling that they would cancel a meeting with Likud while continuing to advance negotiations with those very parties."

Likud emphasized that it has no intention of abandoning its efforts to establish a broad coalition.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu continues working to establish a national unity government," the party concluded.