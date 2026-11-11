Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday afternoon reiterated his call for a national unity government, promising to continue working to bring additional parties into the government in light of the challenges facing Israel.

Speaking to reporters at the Knesset, Netanyahu said he had explained Tuesday why a unity government was necessary, and now wishes to explain why it is possible.

"Yesterday I said why a national unity government is essential," he began. "Today I want to say why it is possible. It is possible because our people know how to come together in moments of trial. It is the call of the hour; it is the will of the majority of the nation."

Referring to the Knesset's swearing-in ceremony, which took place Tuesday, Netanyahu added, "I saw it yesterday in this chamber, in some profoundly moving moments. I saw it when everyone applauded Tali Gvili and Shira Shapira, who lost their heroic sons," he said.

"I saw how everyone rose and applauded Israeli hero Elisha Medan, who, after three years, rose and stood tall. The chamber shook with applause," he added.

Recalling the solidarity Israelis showed throughout the war, both at home and on the front lines, Netanyahu said, "We saw it throughout the entire war, when for three years this nation, across the entire country, came under ballistic missile fire and stood firm - in north Tel Aviv and south Tel Aviv, in cities, villages, kibbutzim, and moshavim."

"We saw it on the battlefield. I saw it in an armored personnel carrier, in a tank. I saw it among aircrews and ground crews. I saw it in the ground forces, and I saw it in charitable organizations.

"Religious and secular, left and right, they simply stood together and fought together, shoulder to shoulder. So our nation knows how to come together in moments of trial, and we are facing just such a moment of trial," he said.

Toward the end of his remarks, Netanyahu hinted at the future, saying, "I can’t share everything I know here, but there are enough people here who know what enormous challenges lie ahead of us, and what enormous opportunities," he said.

"I think, I believe, that at moments like these we can and must come together. This is the will of the people. These are moments of trial. This is the call of the hour. And I will keep reaching out until heart meets heart and hand meets hand. It is possible."