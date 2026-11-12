More than five and a half years after 45 people died in the 2021 Meron disaster, law enforcement authorities are reopening the criminal investigation put on hold when a state commission of inquiry was established, Haaretz reported.

The plan to resume criminal proceedings was drawn up in recent months during discussions led by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara with representatives of the State Attorney’s Office, the Department of Internal Police Investigations, and the Israel Police.

Law enforcement officials were informed of the final decision in late October. The decision was made following a petition to the Supreme Court by several organizations, including the Beyachad association and the 1973 Yom Kippur War veterans’ group, calling for the case to be reopened.

The renewed investigation follows the recommendations of the state commission of inquiry, which was initially headed by retired Justice Miriam Naor. Following Naor's death, retired Judge Devorah Berliner became head of the commission. In March 2024, the commission, under Berliner, recommended that authorities should consider resuming criminal proceedings.

At this stage, investigators are expected to focus on the professionals involved and on police officials, and does not include political figures. Those named in the commission’s recommendations include site safety engineer Amer Khalilieh; the event’s police licensing officer, Superintendent Shmuel Piamenta; and security managers Reuven Ben Gal and Shimon Malka.

The decision followed sharp criticism from commission member Maj. Gen. (res.) Shlomo Yanai, who wrote to Judge Menachem Finkelstein, the prosecution oversight commissioner, to complain about delays in implementing the recommendations.