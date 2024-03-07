Following publication of the investigation report into the Meron disaster, Rabbi Asher Landau, rabbi of the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir, spoke on Thursday about the images that have not left his head since the Meron disaster.

"I dealt with the difficult outcome of the disaster. It’s with me all the time. The memories, the pictures from Meron at 4am. I can’t un-see what I have seen," he said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai.

He added, "For a while I thought that I had seen the most difficult sights of my life, and then I went to the Shura camp on October 7th (Simchat Torah) and realized that there are things that are even worse. It is all very difficult."

"Eight years ago I was offered the position of Head of the Identification and Burial Unit of the Military Rabbinate, and I immediately said ‘I'm a sensitive person, I'm not built for this.’ Now my wife tells me, ‘Apparently, God has designated a mission for you.’ She was right," he concluded.