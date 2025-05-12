Magen David Adom (MDA) is prepared to provide medical security, as it has carried out for decades, for the Lag B'Omer pilgrimage this week in Meron, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of worshippers. As Israel’s national emergency services organization, MDA has also issued a public safety guide and is conducting large-scale drills simulating mass-casualty incidents ahead of the event.

The exercises, carried out in coordination with the Israel Police and Fire & Rescue Services, include scenarios such as terror attacks, rocket fire, and crowd stampedes. The drills follow the 2021 Meron disaster, Israel’s deadliest civilian tragedy, in which 45 people were killed.

Under MDA’s coordination, dozens of EMS groups from across the country will operate alongside the hundreds of MDA paramedics, EMTs, and doctors. MDA will also deploy field clinics, a designated women’s treatment tent, a wide range of rescue vehicles, and helicopters to secure the pilgrimage at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai in northern Israel.

To promote safety during the Lag B'Omer celebrations in Meron, MDA recommends:

1. Avoid dehydration and heatstroke – Drink plenty of water, even if you’re not thirsty. Avoid sun exposure without a hat and use sunscreen.

2. Bring your medications – Elderly and chronically ill individuals should bring their routine medicines with them.

3. Eat safely – Only consume food kept refrigerated and under hygienic conditions.

4. Stay safe near the designated bonfire area – Do not throw flammable materials (oil, etc.) into the fire, which may cause flare-ups or slips.

5. Do not climb fences, trees, or electrical poles – Risk of falls and serious injury.

6. Avoid overcrowding – Keep visual contact with children and set a predefined meeting point in case of separation.

7. Follow security instructions – Adhere to directions from police and security personnel.

8. Seek medical help as needed – MDA teams and clinics will be stationed throughout the site. For assistance, call 101 or use the “My MDA” app.

In addition, MDA receives numerous calls every year about road accidents on the way to and from Meron. Please stay safe on the roads:

1. Drivers must rest before setting out.

2. Expect major traffic jams – Stay alert, maintain a safe distance, and drive carefully.

3. With children in the car – Ensure proper car seats and bring enough food and drink, as wait times can be long.

4. Never leave children alone in the vehicle, even briefly or with the windows open.

5. Follow instructions in the parking areas – To avoid unnecessary accidents, adhere to guidance from police and security personnel.

“Four years ago, we faced one of the worst civilian disasters in Israel’s history here. Since then, important lessons have been learned and stricter safety protocols implemented,” said Eli Bin, Director General of MDA. “I urge the public to act responsibly and follow police and security guidelines.”