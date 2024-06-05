Families of the Meron disaster victims demand that ZAKA not appoint Yossi Schwinger as CEO, who at the time of the disaster served as CEO of the National Center for the Development of Holy Places.

"If this is indeed true," the families wrote to ZAKA, "we see it as a moral and ethical duty to turn to you, in order to reconsider your decision and cancel the appointment, of that person who is responsible together with public officials, police officers, and other officials for the death of our loved ones."

The families noted that "For more than 20 years, Yosef Schwinger has managed the National Center for Holy Places, among whose responsibility was to preserve, develop, operate, and maintain the complex around the Tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai in Meron in a proper manner, so that safe and joyful celebrations could be held there and that the complex would be suitable and safe for the praying public."

In a letter to the organization, the families listed the conclusions of the investigation committee into the disaster and wrote: "Despite the right and power given to him, he chose to neglect the complex, did not act to develop the complex, did not work to prevent illegal construction in the complex (especially on the Dov Bridge), and did not prevent the employment of the chief security officer of the event despite knowing that he was unfit to serve in that role."

"Who better than you remembers that terrible night, wherein his poor work brought grief to our home and mourning tents filled the streets of Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, and other cities. ZAKA volunteers can testify to the horrors they saw when collecting 45 bodies - grandparents, fathers, and small children, all during his tenure and it was within his power to prevent this disaster. Over 150 worshippers were physically and mentally harmed, the celebration day turned into a day of mourning due to his negligent work."

In conclusion, the family members wrote: "We know that the ZAKA organization is one of the most important charity organizations in the Jewish world, there is no reason for such a charity organization to embrace into its ranks a person who failed in his work and thus took part in the greatest civilian disaster that happened to the Jewish people."

The scene of the disaster in Meron Photo: David Cohen/Flash90

In the report published by the investigation committee, it was clarified that Schwinger holds personal responsibility for the horrific disaster that occurred on Mount Meron approximately three years ago.

"The committee placed personal responsibility on Schwinger and believed that the findings against him are particularly severe. The committee recommended that Schwinger immediately end his tenure as head of the National Center for the Development of Holy Places and that he not be employed in any position related to the celebration or the Meron complex," the report stated.

Following the publication of the committee's conclusions, Schwinger announced his resignation. "In light of the decisions of the investigation committee into the Meron disaster, I hereby inform you of my intention to end my position as CEO of the National Center for the Development of Holy Places," Schwinger wrote to the members of the committee managing the holy places. In his letter, he clarified that he would make himself available for an orderly transition until his successor takes office.