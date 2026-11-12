Elbit Systems Ltd. announced Thursday that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $260 million to supply Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS™) rocket artillery systems and munitions to a European NATO member country.

The contract will be performed over a period of five years.

The PULS system provides a comprehensive and cost-effective solution capable of launching unguided rockets, precision-guided munitions, and missiles with various ranges. The launcher is fully adaptable to existing wheeled and tracked platforms, enabling significant reductions in maintenance and training costs.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems praised the deal, saying, "The continued selection of the PULS system by European and NATO customers reflects the system’s operational maturity, versatility and ability to address the evolving requirements of modern armed forces."

"This contract further reflects Elbit Systems’ long-term partnerships with European customers and our role in supporting major defense modernization programs across the region."