Five individuals appeared before a court in Stuttgart on Monday, facing charges related to extensive property damage at the German site of Israeli defense company Elbit.

According to prosecutors, the suspects, aged between 25 and 40, allegedly entered the premises unlawfully and caused approximately 1 million euros in damage. Authorities stated that the group shouted anti-Israel slogans while damaging office equipment, measurement devices, and windows at the facility located in the southern city of Ulm.

The charges indicate that the defendants were acting as members of the organization “Palestine Action Germany," which subsequently released footage claiming responsibility for the incident.

Prosecutors said the individuals hold Irish, British, Spanish, and German citizenship. Their names have not been disclosed.

While the court did not officially identify the company targeted in the attack, German media reports indicated that the site belongs to Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems, which maintains an office in Ulm. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The court noted that similar actions have been attributed to “Palestine Action" groups during 2024.

The hearing was conducted in a high-security courtroom. Officials stated that additional sessions in the case are scheduled to continue through the end of July.

Incidents targeting Jewish individuals and institutions have increased globally since the outbreak of war in Gaza in October 2023, following an attack on Israel by Hamas-led terrorists and Israel’s subsequent military response.