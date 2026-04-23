As part of bolstering readiness for near-term combat scenarios and preparing for an intense security decade, the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD) has issued multi-year orders for aerial munitions manufactured by Elbit Systems, valued at over $200 million (approximately NIS 600 million).

The contracts are being led by the DPD Deputy Head for Air and Naval Procurement. Manufacturing will take place at Elbit facilities across Israel.

Defense Minister Israel Katz praised the move, saying: "We continue to strengthen Israel’s munitions independence. The IDF must have the means to act with force and speed, without relying on external factors at any given moment."

"As we mark Israel’s 78th Independence Day, this carries special meaning: true independence is also measured by our ability to produce and defend ourselves through our own means. We will continue to act with resolve to ensure that the State of Israel stands on its own strength, ready to meet any challenge."

IMOD Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram added, "This procurement is another concrete step in executing the Ministry’s strategy to expand Israel’s defense industrial base. Confronting complex threats and applying the lessons learned from the war, we are committed to securing Israel’s munitions independence and strengthening domestic production. We are not only meeting immediate operational needs - we are building the foundation that will enable the IDF to face any combat scenario, backed by sovereign production capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and supply chain continuity."

President and CEO of Elbit Systems, Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis noted, "This series of contracts underscores Elbit Systems’ technological leadership in air launched weapon systems. We are proud of our long standing partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense and our ongoing commitment to developing and delivering high precision, reliable solutions that are among the factors enabling the Israeli Air Force’s air superiority."