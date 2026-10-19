Elbit Systems Ltd. announced Monday that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $235 million to supply EXTRA-MR (Medium Range) rockets and Precise & Universal Launching System (PULS™) rocket artillery systems to a European customer, under a government-to-government (G-to-G) agreement between the Israel Ministry of Defense and the customer country’s Ministry of Defense. The contract will be performed over a period of three years.

Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply the medium-range variant of the Company’s EXTRA supersonic rocket system.

The contract also includes the delivery of PULS launchers, additional rocket-artillery-related platforms, and integrated logistics support.

The EXTRA-MR (Medium-Range) is a precision-guided rocket munition designed for mid-range operational scenarios, enabling highly accurate engagement of high-value targets at ranges of up to 80 km. Fully compatible with Elbit Systems’ PULS and existing C4I architectures, the system provides a flexible and cost-effective capability across a broad range of mission profiles.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, commented, "This contract award further strengthens Elbit Systems’ position as a global leader in rocket artillery systems and reflects the growing international demand for our advanced rocket and launcher capabilities."

"The PULS systems and precision rocket solutions are recognized among the leading systems in their category and have been selected by a growing number of customers worldwide, including European and NATO member states. We remain committed to delivering advanced operational capabilities that support our customers’ evolving defense requirements."