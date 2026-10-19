Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed the recent serious incidents of violence in Judea and Samaria on Monday, stressing that responsibility for dealing with Jewish rioters should rest with the Israel Police rather than the IDF.

"Dealing with the serious violence perpetrated by a small minority of Jewish rioters in Judea and Samaria must be entirely the responsibility of the Israel Police's Judea and Samaria District, including preventive operations, investigations, and prosecutions," Katz said.

"The IDF should not and cannot engage in civilian law enforcement. Its role is to fight Palestinian terrorism and defend the country's borders and the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and along the seam line."

The Defense Minister also addressed a plan already prepared by the IDF to regulate the division of responsibilities between the military and police in Judea and Samaria.

"At my direction, the IDF has prepared a comprehensive plan to regulate civilian law enforcement activities in Judea and Samaria, distinguishing between the IDF's authority in the field and the transfer of responsibility for actual civilian law enforcement to the Israel Police's Judea and Samaria District," he explained.

"The plan does not include recommendations to reinstate administrative detention orders against residents of Judea and Samaria. This is a draconian measure that I abolished when I became Defense Minister, and I have no intention of bringing it back," he declared.

"Administrative detention orders are not the solution. Strong and effective police enforcement is."

Katz added that he had agreed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to work toward implementing the plan as soon as possible, coordinating between the IDF and police and allocating additional funding and personnel to the Judea and Samaria Police District.

Earlier on Monday morning, Israel Police conducted a large-scale arrest operation in the Binyamin region early Monday morning, during which ten suspects were arrested on suspicion of involvement in recent violent incidents.

The operation, dubbed "Olive Leaf," was led by the Judea and Samaria Police District in cooperation with the Shin Bet, Border Police officers, and IDF troops. Forces raided several locations, collected evidence, and confiscated vehicles.

Israel Police Commissioner Insp. Gen. Danny Levy addressed the operation, emphasizing, "The law in Judea and Samaria applies to everyone, regardless of identity or affiliation. The Israel Police is committed to professional, equal, and impartial enforcement, based on evidence and in accordance with the law," Levy said.