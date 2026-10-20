Defense Minister Israel Katz presented Israel's new security doctrine for southern Lebanon on Tuesday, making clear that the IDF will not withdraw from the security zone it has established inside Lebanon until Hezbollah is disarmed throughout the country.

In a statement, Katz detailed the scope of Israeli operations in southern Lebanon, claiming that Israel has created an unprecedented security situation for residents of northern Israel.

According to Katz, the IDF has established a security zone covering approximately 700 square kilometers, stretching from the Mediterranean coast in the west to Beaufort Castle, the Ali Taher Ridge, and the outskirts of Mount Hermon in the east. The purpose of the zone is to prevent cross-border raids and direct-fire attacks against northern Israeli communities.

Katz stated that approximately 200,000 Shiite residents have been evacuated from the area up to the Yellow Line, and that the IDF continues to operate throughout the region to destroy terrorist infrastructure above and below ground.

He also revealed that, as part of Operation Silver Plow, more than 60 Lebanese villages in the security zone have been destroyed, including approximately 23,000 homes that he said had served as Hezbollah positions and threatened communities in the Galilee.

"There has never been a situation like this in southern Lebanon, even compared to the security zones that existed in the past: a security zone empty of residents and cleared of terrorist infrastructure and houses," Katz declared.

The Defense Minister emphasized that the policy is being led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and himself, together with the IDF.

"The IDF will not move from the security zone as long as Hezbollah has not been disarmed throughout Lebanon and the threat to northern residents has not been removed," he clarified.

Katz also outlined a new policy for responding to Hezbollah attacks, under which any gunfire or launch of drones or unmanned aerial vehicles toward Israeli communities will be met with a powerful strike against the Dahiyeh district of Beirut, the terrorist organization's stronghold.

"What applies to Dahiyeh in Beirut applies to Avivim, Misgav Am, and Kiryat Shmona," the Defense Minister said.

According to Katz, the policy is intended to establish deterrence, and the IDF is prepared to respond with force if it is violated.

Katz then issued a stern warning to Hezbollah against joining a possible Iranian attack on Israel.

"If Hezbollah joins an Iranian attack on Israel, it will be dealt a severe blow," he warned.

Katz added that, in such a scenario, the IDF is prepared to expand its ground maneuver into additional territory in the Nabatieh and Litani areas.

According to the Defense Minister, any territory captured during such an operation would be evacuated of its residents, subjected to the same measures the IDF is implementing in the current security zone, and permanently incorporated into Israel's security zone in Lebanon.