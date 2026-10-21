Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir addressed the graduates of the IDF Officer's Training School on Wednesday, delivering warnings to Israel's enemies and outlining the military's responsibilities amid continued security threats.

In his address, the Prime Minister discussed Iran's leadership and the direction it is taking the country.

"Iran is trying again to develop the bombs of death. Mojtaba Khamenei decided to follow in his father's path, and he pulled the pin," Netanyahu stated.

Netanyahu took an unequivocal stance on the way Israel will contend with the Iranian threat: "There is only one way to remove this threat: toppling the regime in Iran."

Defense Minister Katz expounded on the current security situation and argued that in recent days, Israel has noticed attempts by Iran and its proxies to advance attacks ahead of the elections.

"In recent days we have identified attempts by our enemies, led by Iran and its proxies, to advance attacks that will affect the results of the elections in Israel," Katz stated.

According to Katz, "The Iranian regime is at its weakest point ever, and we see that this weakness could bring it to take the most extreme actions, even against the State of Israel."

Addressing the regime, he stressed: "We see your attempts, we are prepared to foil them and are ready to hit you hard," and added, "If Iran attacks Israel, Iran will burn."

Katz clarified that his warning was valid for attacks after the elections as well: "Anyone who attacks us, before or after the elections, and anyone who harms IDF soldiers or Israeli civilians, will pay the heaviest price."

In addition to addressing Iran, Katz outlined Israel's position on the continued IDF presence in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and the Gaza Strip.

He said that last week he visited Lebanon and met with commanders and soldiers, both active-duty and reservists, operating in the security zones in Lebanon and Syria. He explained that their mission is to protect residents of the Galilee and the Golan Heights from threats posed by jihadist forces.

"As the Prime Minister and I have made clear: Israel will not withdraw from the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza," Katz said.

The Defense Minister went on to issue a detailed warning to Hezbollah, making clear that if the organization joins an Iranian attack against Israel, the IDF will act to expand the security zone in southern Lebanon.

According to Katz, such an operation would involve incorporating additional territory in the Nabatieh and Litani areas into a permanent Israeli-controlled security zone. He said the IDF is preparing for a ground maneuver that would enable it to implement the plan.

"If the Hezbollah terrorist organization chooses to join Iran in an attack against Israel, it will suffer extremely severe blows," he said.

Katz added that in such a scenario, "Additional territory in southern Lebanon, in the Nabatieh and Litani areas, will become part of Israel's permanent security zone, and the IDF is prepared to carry out the ground maneuver necessary to ensure this."

The Defense Minister also outlined the scale of the planned civilian evacuation under the scenario he described. He said the entire Shiite population in the area extending to the Awali and Zahrani lines would be evacuated northward to enable the IDF to strike terrorist infrastructure and push the drone threat away from communities in northern Israel.

He also warned that "the Dahieh suburb in Beirut will also be evacuated, and its terrorist infrastructure will be struck, and more than one million Shiites will become displaced persons in Lebanon."

The Defense Minister then issued a personal threat against Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, comparing his path to that of his predecessor, Hassan Nasrallah, who was eliminated by Israel.

"Just as Nasrallah devastated the Shiite community in Lebanon until he was eliminated, Naim Qassem could bring about its complete destruction, until he too is eliminated," Katz declared.

In the final part of his remarks, Katz addressed the situation in the Gaza Strip and IDF operations in the security zones under Israeli control.

According to figures presented by the Defense Minister, the IDF currently controls a security zone covering nearly 70% of the Gaza Strip. He said the area has been cleared of residents and terrorist infrastructure in order to protect Israeli communities.

Katz added that IDF forces continue to operate daily against terrorists attempting to carry out attacks against soldiers, as well as individuals who participated in the October 7th Massacre.

Regarding those involved in the attack, the Defense Minister claimed that 4,000 have already been eliminated and made clear that Israel intends to continue pursuing the remaining perpetrators.

"Four thousand of them have already been eliminated, and the remaining two thousand will be eliminated as well, wherever they may be," Katz said.

Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir also addressed the continued pursuit of the October 7th terrorists, declaring that the IDF would prevent Israel's enemies from rebuilding their military capabilities.

"We will not allow our enemies to rebuild their capabilities or raise their heads again. We will continue to act against enemies and threats, thwarting them as they emerge. Even now, the IDF maintains a high level of readiness across multiple fronts for any attempt by the enemy to harm us," Zamir stated.

The Chief of Staff revealed that two days earlier, IDF forces had eliminated a Nukhba terrorist involved in the abduction and murder of Shani Louk during the October 7th Massacre.

"The elimination of this despicable terrorist is part of an ongoing, uncompromising campaign to eliminate all those who participated in the October 7th Massacre," Zamir said.

"All those who infiltrated, murdered, and massacred our children and families, and violated our women, will meet the same fate."

Zamir described the pursuit of the perpetrators as both an operational responsibility and a moral obligation, invoking the biblical verse: "I pursued my enemies and overtook them; I did not turn back until they were destroyed."

Addressing the graduating officers, Zamir drew a parallel between their service and the IDF's Operation Yoav during the War of Independence in 1948. He recalled how Israeli forces broke through to the isolated Negev, captured Be'er Sheva on October 22, and helped secure the future of the newly established state.

"Then, as now, throughout the three years of war that erupted following the failures of October 7th, courage, self-sacrifice, and the decisions made by commanders have shaped the outcome of the campaign and the future of the State of Israel," he said.

He told the graduates that many of them had arrived at the officers' course directly from the battlefield after fighting on multiple fronts.

"Today, as you receive your officer ranks, you assume the greatest responsibility of all: to lead our troops, make complex and courageous decisions on the battlefield, defend our country, lead the IDF to victory, and defeat our enemies," Zamir declared.

"You must serve as an example to those under your command, demonstrating personal integrity, professionalism, and moral leadership."

The Chief of Staff also paid tribute to fallen IDF soldiers, including LTC Dor Ben Simhon, commander of the 52nd Battalion, who was killed in combat in Lebanon alongside three soldiers from his tank crew: SSG Yoav Klein, SSG Liav Kababia, and SSG Naveh Habshush.

Addressing Ben Simhon's brother, 2nd LT Eitan, who was among the graduating officers, Zamir spoke of the family's loss and the responsibility of carrying forward his brother's legacy.

"You, the IDF's newest officers, are the wheat growing again, emerging from the ranks of our troops and embodying the promise of our continued existence in our homeland," he said, referring to the song "The Wheat Grows Again," associated with Kibbutz Beit HaShita, where Ben Simhon grew up.

Zamir also mentioned First LT Adi Sharvit and cadet Eliya Eldar, who were seriously wounded in Lebanon, wishing them a full recovery and pledging continued support for them and their families.

In another part of his address, the Chief of Staff emphasized the importance of preserving the IDF's unity and its nonpartisan character.

"The mission of defending the State of Israel is among the highest callings and greatest duties a person can undertake. It is a responsibility we all share, greater than any disagreement," Zamir stated.

"The IDF is the people's army. Its strength lies not only in its military capabilities, but also in the impartiality and nonpartisan, state-oriented character of our actions, which are essential to maintaining unity within our ranks."

He called on the new officers to maintain unity among their soldiers and remain committed to their shared mission.

"You must unite your troops around this shared mission and remember that unity within the IDF is essential to its strength. This is true today, and it must remain true tomorrow."

Concluding his remarks, Zamir urged the graduates to return to their units and lead their soldiers with courage and wisdom.

"I trust you. Together, we will achieve security and victory. The people of Israel are proud of you," he told them.