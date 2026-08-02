תיעוד מהפעילות צילום: דוברות המשטרה

Border Police officers from the Jerusalem Border Police Unit and Crossing Points Unit last night arrested an illegal resident who was hiding inside a loudspeaker placed in the trunk of a vehicle during an operational activity and routine inspection at a checkpoint.

During the inspection, the officers noticed a loudspeaker that aroused their suspicion. After conducting a thorough search of both the vehicle and the speaker-which had been concealed, among other things, behind a baby seated in a child safety seat-they discovered a man hidden inside the speaker. He was identified as an illegal resident.

The driver of the vehicle, who is suspected of transporting the illegal resident, was also arrested. Both suspects were transferred to the Jerusalem Border Police Investigations and Intelligence Unit for further questioning.

Police said the arrest was part of the Border Police's ongoing operational efforts to prevent the entry of illegal residents into Israel.

They added that over the past week, Border Police officers across all sectors arrested approximately 460 illegal residents, along with more than 60 additional suspects on suspicion of transporting, housing, or employing illegal residents.