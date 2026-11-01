המחאה מול ביתו של איזנקוט יוסי זליגר/TPS

Dozens of right-wing activists gathered outside the home of Yashar Party Chairman Gadi Eisenkot in Herzliya on Sunday evening to protest the possibility of forming a government with anti-Zionist Arab parties.

During the demonstration, protesters chanted against the former IDF Chief turned politician. One protester even blamed him for the death of his own son, Master Sergeant (Res.) Gal Eisenkot, who fell in battle in Gaza.

Protesters held signs with slogans against political cooperation with the Arab parties, reading: "No leftist government with terrorists," and "Treasonous leftists endanger Jews."

During the demonstration, one of the protesters was filmed hurling insults at Eisenkot and making harsh accusations about his son's death in the war.

"Your husband is a traitor. He sold your son; he murdered your son. He murdered us and you, and his nephew. Traitor!" the protester shouted at Eisenkot's wife. Other protesters joined in, chanting "traitor."

The protest comes against the backdrop of political negotiations following the elections for the 26th Knesset and the possibility of forming a government headed by Eisenkot that would rely on the support of Arab parties.