Officials in the haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party are examining a new political option: a minority government led by Gadi Eisenkot, which the haredim would support without joining the coalition, Channel 12 reported on Thursday.

The framework that the party officials discussed would see UTJ remaining outside the government, but abstaining from voting against it and from shooting down its legislation. In this manner, according to those promoting the idea, a government can be formed even without a majority of 61 Knesset members.

In such a scenario, the Netanyahu bloc would remain with 46 votes, compared to 48 for the bloc led by Eisenkot. Additionally, Eisenkot may also have the support of Ra'am's eight MKs, if he chooses to use them.

Behind the offer is the criticism by UTJ members of the continued partnership with Netanyahu in light of the election results and the absence of the clear majority he would require to form a government. "We won't get anything from Netanyahu. Our alliance with him has been exhausted, certainly in a case where there aren't 61 votes," a source from within the party said.

He stated that UTJ needs to take advantage of the political situation to return to an influential position in the Knesset, even if it would require a change in the current alliances.

"Our interest is to once again be a decisive power in the Knesset," the source explained, expressing concern for a scenario where a broad unity government is formed keeping UTJ away from the decision-making positions.

"If a unity government is formed, there's a chance we'll go into the wilderness, the desert of the opposition. Not for this were we elected," he added.

Meanwhile, United Torah Judaism chairman MK Yaakov Asher firmly denied the reports, clarifying that no contacts were underway regarding possible support for a government headed by Eisenkot. "There have been no feelers, no talks, and no contacts," Asher said.

According to Asher, any political decision concerning the party's future must first receive the approval of its rabbinical leadership, and no steps will be taken until instructions are received from the leading Torah sages.

"Until we consult the leading Torah sages and receive their instructions, no contacts will take place, none have taken place, and no initiative will be advanced," he clarified.