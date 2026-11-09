Patty Vinikow is an independent Media Research Analyst with over 30 years of research analysis in the techniques of media manipulation against Israel and the Jewish people. Her findings have been published and provided to Congress and George W Bush during the period of the first Intifada.

World War II is over, circa 1945. Western allies defeated the Nazi regime and ideology. Whew! We can all sit back, relax, and enjoy life.

But-spoiler alert-the Nazi regime and ideology was not defeated. It went underground, aided by sympathetic countries and programs, to emerge in a different format in our times. The children of high-ranking Nazi officials are leading representatives in powerful organizations and political spheres. They and their cohorts proudly uphold the banner of the tenets that underscored the Nazi plans for “world dominion."

Their machinations are proudly proclaimed on websites, videos, conferences and publications. George H Bush declared it 27 times in his address to Congress and the nation in 1990-New World Order. You’re familiar with that phrase. But you never took them seriously, never researched the bombastic claims of a world ruled by billionaire and trillionaire advocates, fueled by the resurgence of “one Ring to rule them all," as Tolkien prophetically wrote.

Well, I suggest that you take the lessons of World War II seriously. History does repeat itself indeed.

Once again, disturbing trends that parallel the European Holocaust experience are being actively championed. Let’s list a few of them, and compare with your recollections of that tumultuous era of the 1930’s and 1940’s:

1. Blaming the Jews for Every Single Thing Wrong with Society and the World

You most likely have no idea the depth and frequency of the media propaganda against Jews and Israel. You know it’s bad, on a level of Der Sturmer on steroids. But however ugly and disgusting you think it is, multiply that by a thousand, or tens of thousands.

Add to the mixture something the Nazis never had- the power of technology and computers to amplify their message even to the point of literal mind control. Is it any wonder that since October 7th, 2023, the media campaigns have exponentially been able to exert a world-wide influence against Jews and Israel?

2. Shoving the Jews Out of Society

Once again, we see signs posted in hotels and restaurants and places of businesses and organizations, forbidding Jewish or Israeli entry. Colleges, universities, social engagements, forums, work places--such as hospitals and media corporations--are firing without cause any employee not towing the anti-Israel agenda. Hospital employees are on record bragging about what they’ll “do" to their Jewish patients. Every day brings fresh reports of exclusion of Jews from public or private institutions or stores.

It’s the Nazi regime playbook, posting notices not to shop at Jewish-owned businesses, and a constantly updated list of citizens rights categorically denied. In downtown Philadelphia recently, organized groups are marching to demand that Jewish stores leave the area. The threats are increasing, since, of course, there’s no blow-back to their hate-fueled actions.

3. Kristallnacht Redux

Physical attacks reign supreme. Vandalism, synagogue fires and defacement-not to mention shootings-are in everyday’s news feeds. While frontline perpetrators are Arab/Muslim or a leftist contingent, there are a shocking number of just “Average Joes and Jills," inflamed by non-stop incitement from their favorite videos and internet. Jewish passerbys and Israelis are stabbed, harassed and beaten at random all around the world.

The blood sport returns from the Nazi grave. And we “cluck-cluck" and shake our heads in denial that such a thing could happen in “our" civilized, democratic cities and countries.

4. Legal Decrees and Interference

Global institutions and governments issue bans and boycotts and decrees against us. These aim to make Israel a pariah state, verboten in polite society. They self-righteously assert that they have the moral right to attack Jewish/Israeli economic integrity, just as the Nazis did. After all, didn’t the Jewish/Israeli cabal bring it on themselves with their “genocide" and aggressive actions?

Their claim that “Jews want to control the World" is a direct counter of their own goals and ambitions.

5. Educational Warfare

More and more public school systems are forbidding the teaching of the Holocaust and Jewish history, while welcoming the “diversity" of classes and hands-on experiences with the Muslim faith. Book purchases are being cancelled from major publishers if their content is deemed to be too “Jew-friendly." Student bullying and teacher shaming is documented in response to a student’s pro-Israel conversations or even just, well, being Jewish.

The reports of ostracization, from all grade levels to the Universities, targeting or harming Jewish students, is heartbreaking. They return home with taunts of “baby-killer," “genocide," and “Dirty Jew" ringing in their ears. Even sports events, from local to international, are not immune from hate and chants. 1939 Redux.

You can most likely add your own analogies to the list. Please think about how the two time periods align with the same outrages to personal freedom. The political rise of extremism in governments is exploding in voter outcomes. Despite all logic, countries are rife with Nazi tyranny-setting policies and encouraging citizen backlash against all Jews, everyone and everywhere.

Where did it lead in 1939? Where is it leading now?

Once the Third Reich believed in it’s invincibility, they dropped all pretensions of caution and boldly proclaimed their expansive world views. Today, one need only visit the official websites, listen to interviews, read their publications and document the concrete steps the “New World Order" has already implemented. In their twisted creed, if they state their intentions, and we do not react, then permission is granted to continue their plans. For anything their plans engender.

I’ve always rebelled against the slogan, “Never Again!" The Jews of Nazi persecution never said that phrase. Recorded time and again, their anguished cry was “Avenge Us!" Which we have been reluctant to implement. Our best cause of avenging the catastrophe of that period of infamy has been to succeed in post-war societies and to rebuild the miracle of a flourishing Israel. But has that made us complacent to the groundswell of a new assault?

So eyes open, enjoy life indeed; but never ignore the shadow of history ever reminding us to stay prayerful, grateful and aware of our surroundings. That’s the “namby pamby" ending to this article. What I need to shout is, “Don’t think it can’t happen here!" wherever “here" is around the globe. We always shake our heads and sigh, “why didn’t the Jews under the Third Reich see it coming?" Well…I ask you the very same question. It’s here again. Let’s not look back and say, “Why didn’t we see The Fourth Reich coming?"