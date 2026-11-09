Dr. Alex Grobman is senior resident scholar at the John C. Danforth Society and a member of the Council of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East. He has written extensively on the Shoah and Israel in books and scholarly journals. He holds an MA and PhD in Contemporary Jewry from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, both completed under the primary supervision of Professor Yehuda Bauer one of the world's leading authorities in the field.

“The world is divided into two groups of nations: those which want to expel the Jews, and those which do not want to receive them." When Chaim Weizmann uttered these words, he captured the ominous crisis confronting European Jewry during the 1930s on the eve of the Shoah. As Nazi persecution intensified, millions of Jews faced not only the hostility of the regimes under which they lived but also the refusal of other nations to offer them refuge.

The violence of Kristallnacht, on November 9 and 10, 1938, exposed the danger they faced. Across Germany, Austria, and the recently annexed Sudetenland, Nazi officials and their followers attacked Jewish communities, destroyed synagogues, vandalized businesses, and terrorized families. An early Nazi report listed 267 synagogues burned or destroyed; the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum now estimates that more than 1,400 synagogues were destroyed throughout Germany and its annexed territories.

The attacks were neither spontaneous nor merely the work of an uncontrolled mob. Historian Sir Richard Evans notes that Adolf Hitler directly ordered the November Pogrom, even though Joseph Goebbels initially conceived the tactical plan. Goebbels confirmed Hitler’s definitive role in his personal diary, writing that Hitler was "totally radical" about implementing the policy. Following this top-down authorization, the violence expanded from the bottom up as local youth joined in looting and destroying Jewish property.

Nazi leaders instigated the violence, and police were instructed not to interfere with attacks on Jews and Jewish property, provided that neighboring non-Jewish property was protected. Although looting was officially prohibited, Jewish homes and businesses were ransacked. Jews were beaten and humiliated, cemeteries were desecrated, and sacred objects were destroyed.

Coerced Exodus and Mass Internment

During the pogrom, police arrested approximately 30,000 Jewish men. Historian David Cesarani estimated that about 11,000 were transported to Dachau, 6,000 to Sachsenhausen, and fewer than 10,000 to Buchenwald. Prisoners were subjected to brutal treatment, and hundreds died. Some of the first to be released included men with emigration papers, people prepared to sell their businesses, and lawyers needed to arrange such transactions. Combat veterans, older men, and teenagers were among those subsequently released.

The terror served the regime’s policy of driving Jews out of German-controlled territory. As historian Christian Gerlach has noted, Nazi persecution transformed the demographics of German Jewry. Of the approximately 500,000 Jews living in Germany at the beginning of 1933, about 214,000 remained within Germany’s 1937 borders on the eve of World War II. More than 60 percent of German and Austrian Jews managed to leave between 1938 and 1940, though many found refuge in European countries that were subsequently occupied by the Nazis.

Leaving, however, was not simply a matter of recognizing the danger. Refugees needed somewhere willing to admit them, as well as visas, money, and permission to take passage. Nazi expropriation stripped many of their assets, while other governments imposed barriers that made escape difficult or impossible.

Authoritarian Violence and Its Victims

Kristallnacht also belongs to a wider history of state-directed mass murder. The political scientist Rudolph J. Rummel estimated that governments and government-like organizations killed some 169 million people outside combat between 1900 and 1987, in addition to those killed in battle. His estimate, like other attempts to measure crimes on this scale, depends on the definitions and historical evidence used. The record nevertheless demonstrates the catastrophic consequences of unchecked state power.

The Myth of German-Jewish Symbiosis

Historian Yehuda Bauer challenged the idealized notion of a pre-Hitler “German-Jewish symbiosis," a relationship sometimes described as though Jewish attachment to Germany and its culture had been matched by full acceptance. Jews had made extraordinary contributions to German civic, economic, intellectual, and cultural life, yet their achievements did not protect them when the Nazis turned the power of the state against them.

This is not to deny that individual Germans valued their Jewish fellow citizens or that genuine friendships existed. Bauer’s point is that Jewish integration and cultural identification could not be assumed to have dissolved the prejudice that remained within German society. Even assimilation or conversion to Christianity offered no protection from Nazi racial laws, which defined Jews by ancestry.

The Distinctive Ambition of Nazi Ideology

Bauer also emphasized the universal ambition of the Nazi assault on the Jews. Nazi antisemitism portrayed Jews as an enemy whose existence threatened the world, and the regime’s murderous policies ultimately sought to eradicate every Jew it could reach. This ideological objective extended beyond any single Jewish community or national border.

The bureaucracy, transportation systems, and administrative machinery that facilitated the Holocaust must be understood. But explaining how the machinery functioned does not answer why it was put to this purpose. Why were Jews singled out for annihilation? Bauer argued that Nazi ideology targeted Jews in part because of what they represented in Western civilization and its moral inheritance. Whatever one’s interpretation of that argument, the ideological hatred driving the murder cannot be reduced to administrative procedure alone.

The Human Capacity for Horror

For Bauer, one of the most disturbing truths about the Shoah was that its perpetrators were human beings. To imagine that they belonged to a different species is to take comfort in the false assumption that ordinary people, institutions, and societies could never participate in such crimes.

Nor should the Holocaust be explained by the claim that Germans were genetically destined to commit murder. That substitutes racial determinism for historical understanding and encourages others to believe that no society but Germany could descend into barbarism. Recognizing a human capacity for evil does not diminish the responsibility of those who committed, directed, or enabled these crimes. It makes that responsibility impossible to evade.

Recognizing the Danger

The history of German Jewry demonstrates that cultural achievement, social prominence, and attachment to a country cannot, by themselves, guarantee a minority’s security. When antisemitism moves from the margins into mainstream politics and public institutions, and when discrimination and intimidation become accepted features of public life, the danger must be confronted early.

That history also argues for preserving options, including the possibility of leaving. While minority communities may naturally strive to remain in and contribute to their home nations for as long as possible, a critical tipping point occurs when antisemitism transforms from a fringe political ideology into a mass social movement. When prejudice achieves widespread, passive acceptance among the general population, internal protections collapse, signaling the precise moment an exit strategy must be seriously implemented.

But it would be wrong to suggest that the victims of the Nazis simply failed to recognize the threat or could have escaped whenever they chose. Many understood the danger and tried to leave, only to encounter financial obstacles, restrictive immigration policies, and eventually Nazi prohibitions.

The tragedy was not only that Jews needed an exit. It was that so many doors were closed to them.

American Sympathy and Its Limits

American public opinion in 1938 reveals the distance between condemning persecution and accepting responsibility for its victims. After Kristallnacht, a Gallup poll found that 88 percent of Americans disapproved of Nazi treatment of Jews in Germany. Yet in a poll taken that same week, approximately 72 percent opposed allowing a larger number of Jewish exiles from Germany to come to the United States.

The study Jews in the Mind of America also reports that 84 percent rejected Hitler’s form of government, while only 4 percent cited his treatment of minorities among their reasons for opposing it. The study’s polling on persecution revealed another troubling contradiction: in surveys taken in March and May 1938, a majority said the persecution of Jews in Europe was at least partly the Jews’ own fault. Public condemnation of Nazi actions could coexist with a willingness to blame their victims.

The wording of the question mattered. When respondents were asked instead whether persecution was chiefly due to “unreasoning prejudice" or largely the Jews’ own fault, 30 percent chose the latter in May 1938 and 27 percent in November. The answers expose both the persistence of prejudice and the need to read each result in light of the question asked. The study suggested that some respondents may have been projecting their feelings about American Jews onto European Jewish communities about which they knew little.

These attitudes did not exist in isolation. Economic insecurity, fears of foreign entanglement, restrictive immigration laws, xenophobia, and antisemitism all shaped the American response to the refugee crisis. Together, they helped make a generous policy toward those fleeing Nazi persecution politically difficult.

The Paper Walls of Restrictive Immigration

President Franklin D. Roosevelt called the international conference at Évian-les-Bains, France, July 6 to July 15, 1938, to address the refugee crisis, but the United States and most other participating countries were unwilling to expand immigration substantially. The conference offered little practical relief to the vast number of Jews seeking safety.

After Germany annexed Austria in 1938, the United States combined the German and Austrian immigration quotas, allowing 27,370 quota immigrants annually. Czechoslovakia had a separate quota of 2,874: together the two allocations totaled 30,244, the figure cited by Bauer. These were national-origins quotas, not a special allotment reserved for Jewish refugees. The German-Austrian quota was filled in the fiscal year 1939 and nearly filled in 1940, but the waiting list was far larger, and the United States did not expand the quotas to meet the emergency. Later, as war and fears of espionage intensified, administrative restrictions made obtaining visas still more difficult, even when quota places remained unused.

One account of German immigration to the United States records approximately 21,000 arrivals in calendar year 1940 and about 4,000 in calendar year 1941. Those totals concern immigrants, not exclusively Jews. The decline reflected the tightening of visa rules as well as the increasing difficulty of leaving Europe during the war.

Other countries also restricted entry, including Britain, whose 1939 White Paper sharply limited Jewish immigration to Palestine. Some governments, organizations, and individuals did help refugees, and their efforts saved lives. But the scale of the rescue fell far short of the need.

Summarizing this severe lack of international empathy and the devastating indifference of the Western world, historian Henry Feingold recalled a powerful explanation a rabbi once gave to Representative Emanuel Celler, a Jewish member of the House Judiciary Committee. The rabbi's words perfectly captured the chilling silence of the era: “Had six million cattle been slaughtered, there would have been some outcry, at least from animal lovers. But, in the case of fellow human beings, there was only eerie silence."



