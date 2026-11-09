Crowds of supporters gathered at Jewish restaurants in Philadelphia on Sunday in a show of solidarity after anti-Israel activists organized a boycott targeting several establishments over their alleged connections to Israel.

The demonstration, described by organizers as a “boycott ride," focused on six restaurants in the city's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood. Anti-Zionist groups promoting the event declared, “No business for Zionists," and called for the businesses to be driven out of Philadelphia.

Dozens of demonstrators participated in the protest, organized by Philly Bike On Your Left. Many wore masks or keffiyehs, while others carried Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flags as they traveled through the neighborhood on bicycles.

The demonstration was met by counter-protesters who gathered along the route, waving Israeli and American flags and expressing support for the targeted establishments.

Some carried signs reading “Jew-hatred is un-American," and “I am not a Jew with trembling knees."

Video footage from the scene showed supporters of Israel standing on sidewalks and heckling the anti-Israel demonstrators as they cycled past.

The Israeli-American Council (IAC), which had encouraged community members to respond to the boycott by visiting the restaurants, welcomed the turnout and praised those who participated in the counter-protest.

"Long lines. Israeli and American flags. A community standing with businesses targeted for being Jewish or supporting Israel. 'Never again' means showing up - in Philadelphia and beyond. Not just today, but all year. We won’t be intimidated," the organization wrote on social media.