Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on social media that the "two-day proposal" Tehran put forward during negotiations "remains on the table."

Addressing the United States, Araghchi warned, "Meet the conditions, including ending the war on all fronts, and see the results. Or you can choose war and watch our alert, battle-hardened fighters rain down hell."

Araghchi's warning follows earlier warnings by other Iranian officials.

On Saturday, Dr. Mohsen Rezaee, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in the Supreme National Security Council and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, issued a clear threat to the US.

"You lost the war and the election," he wrote. "Vance has conceded, Rubio is heading for the exit, Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!"

"So, who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you’ll face a devastating response."

Also on Saturday, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it had abandoned its longstanding 2,000-kilometer restriction on ballistic missile ranges, raising the possibility that Tehran could pursue weapons capable of striking targets considerably farther from its borders.

Speaking at a news conference in Tehran and quoted by The Associated Press, IRGC spokesman Gen. Hossein Mohebbi confirmed the policy change when questioned about the previous range limitation.

“That restriction has been lifted for us," Mohebbi said.

The announcement followed a warning earlier in the week from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini, who threatened that “any kind and level of threat" from the United States or Israel would be met with a response unrestricted by geography.