Dr. Mohsen Rezaee, representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in the Supreme National Security Council and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, on Saturday issued a clear threat to the US.

"You lost the war and the election," he wrote. "Vance has conceded, Rubio is heading for the exit, Hegseth is about to be fired, and the CENTCOM commander is now a podcaster!"

"So, who exactly in Washington do we need to get this message across to? Start a war, and you’ll face a devastating response."

Earlier on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Admiral Brad Cooper directed the establishment of a task force that will support ongoing US government efforts to prevent Iran from using ground routes to transport advanced weapons and other materials.

The new CENTCOM team will coordinate with other US government agencies on preventing the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.