Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Saturday that it had abandoned its longstanding 2,000-kilometer restriction on ballistic missile ranges, raising the possibility that Tehran could pursue weapons capable of striking targets considerably farther from its borders.

Speaking at a news conference in Tehran and quoted by The Associated Press, IRGC spokesman Gen. Hossein Mohebbi confirmed the policy change when questioned about the previous range limitation.

“That restriction has been lifted for us," Mohebbi said.

The announcement followed a warning earlier in the week from Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini, who threatened that “any kind and level of threat" from the United States or Israel would be met with a response unrestricted by geography.

Iran is not currently known to possess ballistic missiles with ranges exceeding 2,000 kilometers. However, American officials have previously warned that technology developed through Tehran's space program could potentially be adapted for intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The IRGC's announcement comes amid renewed concerns over a possible escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump has continued to consider additional military strikes against Iran, even as diplomatic contacts remain underway over a potential agreement addressing Iran's nuclear program and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

On Thursday, Trump emphasized that American forces remained ready to resume military operations, although he indicated that he would prefer to avoid further destruction.

"I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I’ll have to. You will know soon enough."

"If we have to do the rest of the Iran thing, we’re very much locked and loaded," Trump stressed.

The military warnings have coincided with efforts by Qatar to facilitate renewed negotiations between the two countries.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday that Tehran had submitted a proposal concerning its nuclear program to Washington through Qatari mediators. However, the official said Iran would not begin negotiations until the United States met seven conditions set by Tehran.

On Friday, Bloomberg reported, citing a diplomat familiar with the discussions, that Iranian officials were examining nuclear-related proposals presented by Qatar.

The diplomatic developments have raised the possibility of progress toward an agreement, even as both sides continue to signal their readiness for further confrontation.