A United Airlines flight traveling from Israel to the United States was forced to make an emergency landing in Athens early Monday morning after an unusual odor was detected inside the passenger cabin.

Flight UA168 departed from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv and was en route to Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey when the flight crew decided to divert the aircraft to Athens International Airport as a precaution.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers and 13 crew members at the time of the incident.

According to the initial report, the decision to change course was made after an unexplained smell was noticed in the cabin. The aircraft subsequently landed safely in the Greek capital, with no injuries reported among passengers or crew members.

There were no reports of anyone requiring medical treatment following the landing.

United Airlines said it was working to provide a replacement aircraft to transport the passengers to their original destination in Newark, New Jersey.

The source of the order has not been disclosed, and it is not clear when the replacement flight will take off.