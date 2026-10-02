El Al's evacuation flights from Dubai to Israel have been canceled after Israeli airlines failed to receive permission to land in the United Arab Emirates.

The cancellation comes after the Transportation Ministry announced earlier on Friday that rescue flights operated by Israeli carriers will begin departing Dubai for Ben Gurion Airport during the day, though departures are expected to face delays due to logistical challenges.

"Following coordination with all relevant parties, it was agreed that flights operated by Israeli airlines from Dubai to Israel will begin on Friday, October 2," the Ministry stated. "However, due to necessary preparations and required security coordination, delays are expected in the departure of repatriation flights from Dubai."

The Transportation Ministry added that it is "continuing to work with all relevant parties, both in Israel and abroad, to enable the flights to operate as soon as possible. Israeli citizens currently in Dubai should remain in contact with their respective airlines and follow their instructions and updates."

The announcement followed a last-minute decision by the United Arab Emirates to revoke landing permits for the evacuation flights.

According to Finance Ministry estimates, approximately 10,000 Israeli citizens are currently trying to return to Israel. These include Israelis staying in Dubai as well as passengers stranded in various countries in the East, including Thailand and India.

The crisis developed following flydubai's decision to suspend its flights to Israel after an attempted hijacking of one of its aircraft on Wednesday.

In light of the situation, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich instructed senior ministry officials on Thursday evening to immediately allocate the full budget required by the Transportation Ministry to finance the rescue operations.

The Finance Ministry is now working to complete the necessary arrangements to transfer the funds and ensure the flights can operate without further financial impediment.