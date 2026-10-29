A new survey by aviation consultancy Baines Simmons has found that an overwhelming majority of pilots experience brief periods of sleep or unexpected dozing during flights due to excessive fatigue and insufficient rest.

The survey covered 7,200 pilots across 32 countries worldwide. The results were striking: More than 75 percent of pilots acknowledged experiencing unplanned dozing or brief periods of sleep during flights due to excessive fatigue. Another 39 percent said they do not get sufficient rest to prevent excessive fatigue, potentially putting passengers at risk.

A substantial proportion of pilots, 37.2 percent, said they report to airline management when they are too tired to fly. However, 24.2 percent admitted that they prefer to fly while tired rather than report their fatigue to airline management.

The findings were published by the European Cockpit Association (ECA), which represents more than 44,000 pilots across Europe. Koen George, a senior pilot and ECA board member, said, “When pilots fear consequences for their careers, fatigue goes unreported, and the risk returns to the cockpit."

Under the rules, pilots must receive at least 10 consecutive hours of rest before beginning a flight duty period, including an opportunity for eight hours of uninterrupted sleep. Pilots experiencing excessive fatigue are required to report it, and airlines must remove them from flight duty.