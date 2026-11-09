US President Donald Trump commented Sunday night on President Isaac Herzog's decision to task Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel's next government, saying Eisenkot and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hold similar political positions.

Speaking to reporters before departing Florida, Trump said that Eisenkot and Netanyahu are "very similar in terms of their policy and their view. And I guess [Eisenkot] has said very nice things about me. He says he loves Trump."

He continued, "But I don't know, I haven't seen what's happening. But it's certainly a contest between him and Bibi Netanyahu. We'll see what happens, whoever. They have very similar views. They're both strong on what I do."

Trump endorsed Netanyahu twice ahead of Israel's October 27 election and subsequently credited his support with improving the Prime Minister's electoral prospects.

Following the election, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “When President Trump endorsed Bibi Netanyahu, the whole tide turned, and now, rather than a decisive defeat for a Great Prime Minister, it looks like a big come-from-behind stalemate, or even a WIN for Netanyahu. It all took place AFTER the Endorsement by President Trump, who only wants what is good for the Middle East, Israel, and the United States of America!"

During Sunday's exchange with reporters, Trump also discussed the ongoing confrontation with Iran, asserting that the United States had already achieved a military victory and was considering when to conclude its operations.

"We won in Iran. It's just a question of closing it out now or later. We may wait. Some of their neighbors would prefer that we just keep it the way it is. We haven't lost anybody. No soldiers have been lost," he said.

The President reiterated that American forces remained capable of launching additional strikes, but expressed concern about the long-term consequences of destroying Iranian infrastructure.

"I could go in and blow them up right now. The problem with that is you will never be able to rebuild it. If I blow up the bridges and the power plants, it will take a long time to rebuild. They have big bridges."

Trump also defended his decision to take military action against Iran, describing the prevention of an Iranian nuclear weapon as a historic achievement.

"I can tell you: If I had to do it again...this historically, for history, will go down as one of the best things we ever did. Because if they ever had a nuclear weapon, they would blow up the world. You know why? Because they are crazy."