The Prime Minister's Office has issued its first response in English to US President Donald Trump's decision to halt American military aid to Israel.

In a statement published on X, the Prime Minister's Office noted that American military assistance to Israel has enjoyed bipartisan support over the years and has enabled Israel both to defend itself and to confront enemies that threaten the United States and the West.

The statement further noted that Israel now has a strong and stable economy, adding that "Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump's transition from aid to partnership demonstrates the strength and sophistication of our relationship, and its ability to adapt and endure over time."

Trump announced this week in an interview with Fox News that he had reached an agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end the annual transfer of American aid funds to Israel.

"Netanyahu and I agreed that we would give Israel four billion dollars a year," Trump said, adding, "We made a deal months ago that we're going to stop paying them, and they're fine with it. They don't need us. We're not going to pay Israel anymore."

The announcement sparked controversy and numerous reactions from the anti-Netanyahu bloc, as well as from diplomatic officials who said they were unaware of the decision.

However, those close to Netanyahu offered a different interpretation of the remarks, noting that the Prime Minister had spoken several times in the past about the need to end Israel's dependence on American aid while simultaneously expanding Israel's independent defense production capabilities.