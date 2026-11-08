The IDF's 98th Division Headquarters on Sunday completed its mission overseeing the Judea and Etzion Regional Brigades of the Judea and Samaria Division.

The Division Headquarters was deployed to the area on September 25th to reinforce command and control capabilities and strengthen defensive and offensive operations.

During its deployment, the Division Headquarters drew on the operational experience gained from combat across multiple fronts in recent years, incorporating lessons learned from ground operations in Gaza and Lebanon and adapting them to the operational environment in Judea and Samaria.

Throughout this period, the Judea and Etzion Regional Brigades, under the command of the 98th Division, carried out over 1,500 counterterrorism operations, during which approximately 35 weapons were located and more than 140 suspects were apprehended. These operations reflected the command’s mission: enabling civilians to maintain their daily routines while confronting terrorist threats.

During the Division Headquarters’ deployment in the Judea Brigade, two IDF soldiers, Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem, were killed during an encounter with terrorists. Their actions and sacrifice prevented a serious terrorist attack against Israeli civilians.

With the completion of its mission, the 98th Division will resume its role as a General Staff reserve division, focusing on readiness and preparations for future operational scenarios.